Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi spark breakup rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram

Television stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, who made their relationship public in 2024, appear to have gone their separate ways. Breakup rumours had been circulating for a while, and their recent social media behavior has only intensified speculation. The duo, who met and fell in love on the sets of their romantic drama Barsatein – Mausam Pyar Ka, were admired for their off-screen chemistry just as much as their on-screen presence.
However, signs of trouble have been evident for some time now. According to multiple reports, Kushal and Shivangi have unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting fans to believe that a breakup may have occurred. The couple, who dated for over a year, were never secretive about their relationship and often posted affectionate pictures and comments on social media. But recently, that public display of affection seems to have vanished.
Fans were quick to observe that Kushal didn’t extend any support or wishes for Shivangi’s upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, which struck many as unusual. Adding more weight to the breakup buzz, some fans claimed that Kushal’s earlier likes and comments on Shivangi’s posts have mysteriously disappeared, hinting that she might have even blocked him.
In 2023, Kushal had spoken openly about his relationship with Shivangi during an interview. He acknowledged being in love but stated that marriage wasn’t on the cards just yet. He also mentioned that while his parents were hopeful about him tying the knot, he was choosing to take his time and not rush into anything.
Though neither Kushal nor Shivangi has issued an official statement, the sudden shift in their social media interactions is hard to ignore. As fans await clarity, many are hoping the split if true is an amicable one.