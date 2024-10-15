Shah Rukh Khan's iconic serial ‘Fauji’ is all set for a sequel in a new avatar

This definitely should be marked as a delightful nostalgia retreat! The iconic 1989 serial Fauji, which introduced India to the celebrated, iconic actor, Shahrukh Khan, is set to return with a fresh new version. Conceptualised by filmmaker Sandeep Singh, Fauji 2 will be released in collaboration with India’s national broadcaster Doordarshan, will bring Fauji 2 to the audience in an updated, modern format.

Singh stated, “We are bringing back one of the greatest shows ever seen on television, but in a new and exciting version. The 1989 Fauji gave us Shahrukh Khan, an actor who captivated the entire nation not just with his unconventional looks but with his extraordinary energy and talent. With Fauji 2, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth.”

In Fauji 2, Sandeep Singh shall be introducing Vikas Jain to mainstream television. Vikas, previously known for his appearances in reality shows, will portray Colonel Sanjay Singh, while Gauhar Khan will take on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur and a cadet trainer specialising in weaponry.

The new adaptation will also introduce 12 new actors to the world of cinema. The actors have been tactfully selected for their sheer talent from all over the country.

The serial focuses on the trials, struggles, and camaraderie of army personnel and introduces new actors in pivotal roles.