Shah Rukh Khan's iconic serial ‘Fauji’ is all set for a sequel in a new avatar

This definitely should be marked as a delightful nostalgia retreat! The iconic 1989 serial Fauji, which introduced India to the celebrated, iconic actor, Shahrukh Khan, is set to return with a fresh new version. Conceptualised by filmmaker Sandeep Singh, Fauji 2 will be released in collaboration with India’s national broadcaster Doordarshan, will bring Fauji 2 to the audience in an updated, modern format.
Singh stated, “We are bringing back one of the greatest shows ever seen on television, but in a new and exciting version. The 1989 Fauji gave us Shahrukh Khan, an actor who captivated the entire nation not just with his unconventional looks but with his extraordinary energy and talent. With Fauji 2, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth.”
In Fauji 2, Sandeep Singh shall be introducing Vikas Jain to mainstream television. Vikas, previously known for his appearances in reality shows, will portray Colonel Sanjay Singh, while Gauhar Khan will take on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur and a cadet trainer specialising in weaponry.
The new adaptation will also introduce 12 new actors to the world of cinema. The actors have been tactfully selected for their sheer talent from all over the country.
The serial focuses on the trials, struggles, and camaraderie of army personnel and introduces new actors in pivotal roles.
Actor Aashish Bhardwaj will be seen as Daksh Desai, Utkarsh Kohli as Rangrez Phogat, Rudra Soni as Harun Malik, Aman Singh Deep as Vikram Singh Bagga, Ayaan Manchanda as Aakash Chhetri, Niel Satpuda as Vijay Sachan, Suvansh Dhar as Abhimanyu Rai, Priyanshu Rajguru as Subbu Balakrishnan, Udit Kapur as Arjun Negi, Maansi as Kavya Rajadhyaksha, and Sushmita Bhandari as Kinjal Joshi.
Singh says, “It’s fascinating that the actors chosen to play these roles are, in real life, from the same states as their characters. We left no stone unturned in casting the right talent from across India.”
“We spent six months brainstorming to develop a story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Unlike the usual television narratives, Fauji 2 has a unique storytelling style, which will be one of its highlights. The show is rich in emotion and will offer a close look at the lives of army personnel, their bonds despite cultural and religious differences, and their dedication to safeguarding the country. Fauji 2 is a tale of courage and inspiration,” he added.
Adding to the appeal, Padma Shri and National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of Fauji 2. The show will feature 11 songs, with music composed by music director Shreyas Puranik. Music directors Shashi Suman and Jazim Sharma have also contributed, with lyrics by Prashant Ingole, Mahimma Bhardwaj, and Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay.
Fauji 2 marks the series debut of film director Abhinav Pareek, who earlier directed Sab Moh Maaya Hai and A Wedding Story. The show will air on Doordarshan and will be broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.