‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu impress in Raj & DK’s action-packed spy thriller

The much-awaited Indian edition of the spy action thriller series Citadel’s trailer is final here. Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, the series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the thrilling world of espionage and betrayal, filled with high-octane action sequences and signature humour from directors Raj & DK. The series follows the story of Bunny, a stuntman, and Honey, a struggling actor, who are drawn into a dangerous world of secrets and lies.

The trailer showcases intense action sequences, featuring guns and thrilling stunts, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its fast-paced narrative and unexpected twists.