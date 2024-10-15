‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu impress in Raj & DK’s action-packed spy thriller

The much-awaited Indian edition of the spy action thriller series Citadel’s trailer is final here. Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, the series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.
The trailer offers a glimpse into the thrilling world of espionage and betrayal, filled with high-octane action sequences and signature humour from directors Raj & DK. The series follows the story of Bunny, a stuntman, and Honey, a struggling actor, who are drawn into a dangerous world of secrets and lies.
The trailer showcases intense action sequences, featuring guns and thrilling stunts, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its fast-paced narrative and unexpected twists.
An interesting Easter egg in the trailer is the mention of Honey’s daughter, Nadia. This name holds significance as it is also the name of Priyanka Chopra’s character in the UK edition of Citadel. This connection hints at a possible crossover between the two series, exploring the origins of Nadia and her connection to the global spy agency.
Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere on Prime Video India on November 7. The series is directed by Raj & DK, known for their successful thrillers like The Family Man and Farzi. The first season of Citadel, set in the UK, premiered last year and featured Priyanka and Richard Madden in the lead roles.
The upcoming Indian edition of Citadel promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise, offering a unique perspective and setting for the thrilling spy drama. Fans of the series can look forward to a thrilling ride filled with action, suspense, and a touch of Indian flair.