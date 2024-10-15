Popular Bengali OTT platform announces 10 new shows for its next season

The leading Bengali OTT platform hoichoi has just dropped its announcement of ten new shows for the next year. Ranging from the realm of supernatural to mysteries, drama and thriller, one would find everything in it. Indulge gives you a quick glimpse of what’s in store for the global audience in the near future.
After the immense success of its first season, Paranshavarir Shaap, this supernatural thriller is back with its second season Nikosh Chhaya where Chiranjeet Chakraborty will reprise his role as Bhaduri Moshai along with Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Gaurav Chakrabarty, anindita Bose and Arna Mukhopadhyay. Directed by actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay, the plot of this mysterious, supernatural thriller deepens with this season.
After his highly successful debut series Mandar, Anirban Bhattacharya returns as creative director is another world classic, based on the eternal love story of Romeo and Juliet. Set in the fictional town or Talma, this adaptation explores love, deceit, tragedy and more. The series is also on the verge of launching fresh faces in the lead roles.
Another much awaited series is the second installment of Feluda as the Bengali detective traverses the scenic landscapes of Kashmir with his trusted aides, cousin Topshe and friend Jatayu. The series is directed by National award winner Srijit Mukherji.
The audience’s most loved quirky detective Eken Babu return amidst the backdrop of Puri. Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, eken Babu will of course be travelling to newer destination along with his best friends and unravelling a series of mysteries while exploring the place itself… and one cannot forget his Bengali proverbial quirks!
After the success of its first season, this Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury starrer web series renews for a second season where questions unanswered might see the light of the day.
Marking the much awaited web debut of popular Bengali television actress Soumitrisha, this series follows the journey of Devi played by the actress whose wedding day turns into a nightmare with unexpected twists and turns.
Starring Mimi Chakraborty, Dainee is a tale of two estranged sisters who get caught in a witch hunt. It is directed by fresh talent Nirjhar Mitra who explores the narrative of survival, justice, superstition and conflict.
Directed by director duo Srijit Roy and Souvik Chakraborty, the series stars Solanki Roy who plays Rajnandini who starts questioning a centuries old curse around the Nagpanchami festival.
Mosharraf Karim plays a skillful truck driver who runs seven households with his seven wives in different districts of Bangladesh. However, fate has other plans for him. Directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, this is a web series, much awaited and extraordinaire in approach.
Set in Barisal, where Pradip, a reformed criminal navigates through a dangerous web of being falsely accused for murder. Mostafizur Noor Imran plays the role of Pradip and the series is directed by Anam Biswas. Pori Moni pairs up opposite Imran as his wife and together the duo explores uncertainties and danger.