Check out these seven upcoming OTT releases this weekend!

Documentary: The Last of the Sea Women

An extraordinary group of feisty grandmother warriors wage a spirited battle against vast oceanic threats. Often called real-life mermaids — the haenyeo divers of South Korea’s Jeju Island are renowned for centuries of diving to the ocean floor — without oxygen — to harvest seafood for their livelihood. Now their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger but these hard working women refuse to give an inch and are aided by a younger generation who fight to revive their ancestral lifestyle through social media. October 11. On Apple TV+