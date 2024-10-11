Check out these seven upcoming OTT releases this weekend!

If you haven’t decided which movie or series to watch this weekend, our list might help you make a decision!
Drama: Sarfira
This upcoming movie is a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020), which was an adaptation of GR Gopinath’s memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The film follows a man who sets out to make affordable airlines for low income people, which several enemies try to impede. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan, among others. Language: Hindi. October 11. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Documentary: The Last of the Sea Women
An extraordinary group of feisty grandmother warriors wage a spirited battle against vast oceanic threats. Often called real-life mermaids — the haenyeo divers of South Korea’s Jeju Island are renowned for centuries of diving to the ocean floor — without oxygen — to harvest seafood for their livelihood. Now their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger but these hard working women refuse to give an inch and are aided by a younger generation who fight to revive their ancestral lifestyle through social media. October 11. On Apple TV+
Drama: Vaazhai
Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film follows the life of Sivanaindhan, who works at a banana plantation while going to school; however, he hates working there. When Sivanaindhan decides to skip a day of labour, he sets off a chain of events that alter his destiny. The film, which is partially based on Mari’s life, stars debutantes Ponvel M, Raghul R, Kalaiyarasan and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles, alongside J Satish Kumar, Dhivya Duraisamy, Karnan Janaki and Nivedita Rajappan. Language: Tamil. October 11. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Romance: Lonely Planet
A reclusive novelist arrives at a writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block. Being newly single, she finds an unexpected connection with a young man, who is reevaluating his life choices. What starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair. The film stars Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in the lead roles. October 11. On Netflix.
Thriller: Disclaimer
This upcoming psychological thriller series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. But when she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise that she is the main character in the story which exposes her darkest secrets. October 11. On Apple TV+
Comedy: Shrinking (Season 2)
The series revolves around grieving therapist, Jimmy Laird, who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. He ignores his training and ethics and finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, where one of Jason’s patient Grace, pushes her boyfriend off a cliff, because Jason jokingly told her to ‘boop’ her boyfriend off a cliff. October 16. On Apple TV+
Sports: Finland vs England
The international break is upon us as the UEFA Nations League returns this weekend. World number 4 England will travel to Helsinki Olympic Stadium to take on Finland, as they look to progress to the next round of the competition. The two sides faced each other last month, where England captain Harry Kane scored twice to give them a 2-0 victory. October 13, 9.30 pm. On SonyLIV.