Kamal Haasan lauds Abhishek Banerjee’s performance in Stolen during special meet in Chennai

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is riding a wave of acclaim for his hauntingly brilliant turn in Stolen, and the recognition just got bigger — this time from one of Indian cinema’s most respected legends. Kamal Haasan, known for his discerning eye and iconic legacy, recently met the team of Stolen in Chennai and praised the film for its gripping narrative and Abhishek’s powerful performance.

The special interaction was held after Kamal watched Stolen and expressed a keen interest in meeting its makers. The actor personally congratulated Abhishek Banerjee, director Karan Tejpal, and producer Gaurav Dhingra, lauding their effort in creating a film that is both emotionally charged and socially relevant.

For Abhishek Banerjee, the moment was nothing short of surreal. “I grew up in Kalpakkam, near Chennai, watching Kamal Haasan sir’s films. He has always been a huge inspiration,” the actor said. “To receive appreciation from someone of his stature — for a film I’ve poured my heart into — is a dream come true. I will carry this moment with me forever.”