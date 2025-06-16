Kamal Haasan lauds Abhishek Banerjee’s performance in Stolen during special meet in Chennai

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is riding a wave of acclaim for his hauntingly brilliant turn in Stolen, and the recognition just got bigger — this time from one of Indian cinema’s most respected legends. Kamal Haasan, known for his discerning eye and iconic legacy, recently met the team of Stolen in Chennai and praised the film for its gripping narrative and Abhishek’s powerful performance.
The special interaction was held after Kamal watched Stolen and expressed a keen interest in meeting its makers. The actor personally congratulated Abhishek Banerjee, director Karan Tejpal, and producer Gaurav Dhingra, lauding their effort in creating a film that is both emotionally charged and socially relevant.
For Abhishek Banerjee, the moment was nothing short of surreal. “I grew up in Kalpakkam, near Chennai, watching Kamal Haasan sir’s films. He has always been a huge inspiration,” the actor said. “To receive appreciation from someone of his stature — for a film I’ve poured my heart into — is a dream come true. I will carry this moment with me forever.”
Kamal Haasan, a titan of Indian cinema known for his contributions to both mainstream and parallel film movements, is famously selective with his endorsements — making this gesture of appreciation all the more meaningful for the Stolen team. The film, which has been garnering glowing reviews at festivals and global screenings, follows a gripping and emotional storyline that highlights human vulnerability against a stark social backdrop. Critics have praised both Karan’s direction and Abhishek’s layered, intense performance — with Stolen slowly carving a niche as one of 2024’s sleeper hits.
This meeting in Chennai adds another feather to the film’s already decorated cap, and Abhishek’s rising graph as a serious actor to watch. From casting director to screen standout, his journey has been steadily building — and now, with validation from Kamal Haasan himself, Abhishek’s breakthrough seems firmly sealed.
