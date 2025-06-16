Another mishap on the sets of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ as boat overturns during shoot in Shivamogga

A senior crew member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “It could have gone horribly wrong, but the spirits seem to have spared us. Everyone’s safe, that’s what matters.” Cameras and filming gear, however, weren’t as lucky and are suspected to be water-damaged. A full assessment of the loss is still underway. The incident has reignited murmurs surrounding the spiritual themes of Kantara. Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that making a film centred on Bhoota Kola and the Daiva tradition of Dakshina Kannada is considered sensitive. “The spirits don’t like commercialisation,” he warned. However, Poojary also confirmed that Rishab Shetty had performed extensive rituals and sought blessings from the Bhootas before commencing the film.

Despite the string of unfortunate events, the makers remain determined to stay on track. Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is being positioned as a mythological-action epic deeply rooted in coastal Karnataka’s spiritual folklore. With the countdown to its release underway, all eyes are now on how the team navigates the remainder of this spiritually charged and evidently challenging production.