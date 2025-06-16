Another mishap on the sets of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ as boat overturns during shoot in Shivamogga

The shoot of the highly anticipated Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 hit yet another roadblock this week as a boat carrying actor-director Rishab Shetty and 30 crew members capsized during filming at the Mani reservoir in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, though filming equipment is believed to have been lost in the water.
The incident reportedly occurred in the shallow stretch of the reservoir, near the Melina Koppa area of the Masti Katte region. According to the Thirthahalli police, who arrived at the site soon after, all crew members managed to wade to safety. The boat capsized suddenly, causing momentary panic on set, but no one required medical attention. This latest episode marks the third such mishap for the Kantara: Chapter 1 team in the past month. The film’s production has already been marred by the tragic deaths of three artists in unrelated incidents. With the clock ticking toward its slated October 2 release, the film seems to be navigating a streak of unsettling setbacks.
A senior crew member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “It could have gone horribly wrong, but the spirits seem to have spared us. Everyone’s safe, that’s what matters.” Cameras and filming gear, however, weren’t as lucky and are suspected to be water-damaged. A full assessment of the loss is still underway. The incident has reignited murmurs surrounding the spiritual themes of Kantara. Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that making a film centred on Bhoota Kola and the Daiva tradition of Dakshina Kannada is considered sensitive. “The spirits don’t like commercialisation,” he warned. However, Poojary also confirmed that Rishab Shetty had performed extensive rituals and sought blessings from the Bhootas before commencing the film.
Despite the string of unfortunate events, the makers remain determined to stay on track. Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is being positioned as a mythological-action epic deeply rooted in coastal Karnataka’s spiritual folklore. With the countdown to its release underway, all eyes are now on how the team navigates the remainder of this spiritually charged and evidently challenging production.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.