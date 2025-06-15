Anirudh Ravichander dismisses marriage rumours, asks fans to 'chill out'

Known for his work in blockbuster films like Jailer and Leo, Anirudh remains focused on his packed slate of upcoming projects.

He’s composing the music for Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, which is set to release on July 4, 2025. In Telugu cinema, he’s teaming up with actor Nani and Dasara director Srikanth Odela for Paradise.

Another major project on his list is Coolie, a big-budget multi-starrer featuring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. The promo score by Anirudh has already struck a chord with fans.

Additionally, he’s reuniting with director Nelson for Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster.

With multiple high-profile projects in the pipeline, Anirudh seems to be focusing more on music than marriage for now.