Renowned Kashmiri singer Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah passes away

Renowned Kashmiri singer Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah, popularly known as Hamle Bulbul, passed away on Wednesday, an official said. Credited with taking local music to new heights, the musician breathed his last at his ancestral place in Baramulla’s Dangiwacha Rafiabad, he said.

“The Bulbul of Kashmiri music and art has fallen silent today. Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah, famously known as Hamli Bulbul, rendered more than three decades to the Information Department and took Kashmiri music to new heights,” an official of the Jammu and Kashmir government said.

Ustad Shah devoted his life towards promoting Kashmiri art and culture and served the department in various capacities. He represented Kashmiri folk and music on both national and international canvas and earned accolades for himself and the department, setting a legacy for others to follow, the official said.

He captivated audiences for decades with his soulful voice, masterful command of the sarangi and signature ‘glass’ dance performances, where he balanced a glass of water on his head while executing intricate dance movements showcasing his exceptional skill and commitment to Kashmiri performing arts.