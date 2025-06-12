Jury convicts Harvey Weinstein of top charge in retrial of his landmark #MeToo sex crimes case

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted Wednesday of one of the top charges in his sex crimes retrial -- but acquitted of another, and jurors were as yet unable to reach a verdict on a third charge.
The split verdict meted out a measure of vindication to his accusers and prosecutors – but also to Weinstein -- after the landmark case was thrown into limbo.
Weinstein's initial conviction five years ago seemed to cement the downfall of one of Hollywood's most powerful men in a pivotal moment for the #MeToo movement. But that conviction was overturned last year, and the case was sent back for retrial in the same Manhattan courthouse.
This time, a majority-female jury convicted the former studio boss of forcibly subjecting one to a criminal sex act in 2006.
But jurors acquitted Weinstein of another criminal sex act charge from 2006. And jurors were to continue deliberating on a charge that he raped another woman in 2013. Under New York law, the third-degree rape charge carries a lesser penalty than the first-degree criminal sex act offence.
Weinstein, 73, denies sexually assaulting or raping anyone.