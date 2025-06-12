Zoya Akhtar-Ayesha Sood on 'In Transit': We wanted trans people to tell their own stories

‘We realised that this is something that we need to expand on in a different format. They need to tell the audience their own story and we pitched that to Amazon Prime who went for it in one call so we are lucky,’ Akhtar told PTI in a virtual interview.

The filmmaker said they decided to rope in Sood to direct the series as they wanted someone who could shepherd the project in an authentic way, without adding any shock value to it.

Sood, a filmmaker, photographer and editor who runs the media company Jamun Collective, said when Akhtar and Kagti approached her with the idea, she was a little flummoxed as trans experience is a huge canvas.

I was like, 'How do you tell the story of trans people?' Like women in India, the canvas is huge... There are so many diverse experiences of being a woman in India; likewise, being trans in India is our baseline setting and it is vast, unique and complex. How do we bring that out in the stories? ‘So, we talk about things that are universally moving to all of us, like identity, our place in the world, our relationships with families and finding love. These are universal things that move everybody,’ Sood told PTI.

The team had a long period of research and eventually found a way as well as a structure to tell these stories.

‘The Indian idea of being trans is vast. So we wanted to get a broad range of stories and people from different contexts and we wanted to be uniquely rooted in India. These are real people from different walks of life who are expressing their trans-ness,’ Sood said.