Sardaarji 3: FWICE requests CBFC not to grant certificate to Diljit Dosanjh film

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withhold certification of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film "Sardaarji 3," reportedly for featuring Pakistani artistes.
Amid the border tensions, speculation over Pakistani actor Hania Aamir being part of the Punjabi movie gathered storm two days ago.
After Dosanjh shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the movie, some people speculated that one of the women in the photos is Hania and that the T-shirt worn by the actor seemed to have Hania’s face printed on it.
A day later, Dosanjh posted an Instagram Story showing the actual design of the T-shirt, which does not feature Hania but Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" fame.
In a letter issued to CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, FWICE requested the film certification body to refrain from granting a certificate to Dosanjh-starrer film as it involves participation by Pakistani actors Hania, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar and Saleem Albela.