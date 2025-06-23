Kiara Advani reportedly in talks to play Meena Kumari in a biopic

Ever since the announcement of the Meena Kumari biopic, several actresses have been vying to be a part of the ambitious project. The rights have been acquired by Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama and the Amrohi family. With this strong backing, the film has been announced on a mammoth scale, generating significant buzz and anticipation.

Kiara Advani to play Meena Kumari?

Sources close to the project have revealed that the makers have approached Kiara to portray the legendary Meena Kumari in her upcoming biopic.

The film’s director and creative team reportedly believe that Kiara is the perfect choice for the iconic role, given the emotional depth and grace it demands. They have already narrated the script to the actress, and while Kiara is said to have loved the narration, she is yet to give her final nod.