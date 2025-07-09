Kiara Advani calls sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 ‘an unforgettable experience’

Actress Kiara Advani, who will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 called working with the Greek God "an unforgettable experience".

Kiara Advani opens up on her experience of working in War 2

The mommy-to-be took to her official X timeline and wrote, "The excitement is mutual, @iHrithik! Sharing the screen with you has been an unforgettable experience."

Spilling her excitement for her next, Kiara added, "Can’t wait for the world to witness what Adi sir, Ayan @tarak9999 and our incredible team have brought to life #War2".

Yesterday, Hrithik announced the shoot wrap-up for the much-anticipated sequel with a heartfelt post. Lauding the Kabir Singh actress, Hrithik wrote, "@advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with."