This Bengaluru food fest is set to bring chefs Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra and 150 content creators

Bengaluru is buzzing as Flipkart, the e-commerce marketplace, launches the second edition of its much-awaited Flipkart Food Fest 2025. The two-day food festival on July 8 and 9 at the Flipkart campus is a colourful celebration of India’s changing food scene. The event smoothly merges engaging offline interactions with deep digital engagement to reach millions of customers across the country through a carefully curated in-app sale from July 5 to July 10.

Flipkart launches second annual food fest in Bengaluru

The Food Fest is a food lover’s haven, featuring over 30 high-end brands, celebrity chefs, content influencers and a rapidly growing digital following. With over 40 interaction areas, visitors can anticipate a vibrant space for gourmet food discovery and brand discovery. Over 10 new products from legendary brands will be launched.

Culinary celebrities like Chef Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra will host live cooking sessions and TV host Maria Goretti will host panel discussions. Comedian Rahul Subramanian and music band Rosemary & The Herbs will play high-energy performances for entertainment. The event has been created for creators with interactive food stalls, tasting areas and specially earmarked live content creation spaces, allowing for an immersive mix of storytelling and sampling.