Three in seven daters go back to ex-matches, seeking forgiveness or love: Report

Celebrating World Forgiveness Day on July 7, dating app QuackQuack exposed the dynamics of digital breakups, or ‘unmatches’ as they are commonly known. A recent survey among 7,685 active daters highlighted an interesting trend: not all breaks are forever with approximately three in every seven daters opting to contact past ex-matches to say sorry, find closure or even reboot a connection.

Daters looking for forgiveness and second chances

The survey, conducted among 20-35 year old people from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities from diverse professional backgrounds, points towards a matured environment for online dating.

A surprising revelation shows that 19 percent of Tier 1 and 2 city daters confessed to having contacted ex-matches whom they had ghosted before. This action, they said, was motivated by a combination of guilt and self-improvement. Most in this cohort, who were mostly under 22 when they ghosted, mentioned a lack of emotional maturity as their reasoning for their previous behavior. This indicates that although ghosting is never the best choice, it can be an offshoot of immaturity instead of ill will.