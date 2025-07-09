Sameera Reddy makes a powerful comeback with a gripping thriller

Bollywood star Sameera Reddy is making a stunning return to the big screen with a riveting new thriller, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The actress, known for memorable performances in hits like Musafir, Race, and Taxi Number 9211, unveiled a striking new look on Instagram, announcing her comeback in bold fashion.
Sharing a motion poster that captures her holding a lantern with fierce determination in her eyes, Sameera teased a dark, suspenseful journey ahead. She captioned the post:“You can’t handle the truth… I’m back!! Please show me some love on this interesting project that will be coming soon! Teaser releases 10th July.”
Though the film's plot remains under wraps, the project is directed by Gagaan Puri and backed by Shah Creative Entertainment. The haunting first look has already ignited curiosity, promising a layered, edge-of-your-seat narrative—and a role that marks a bold new chapter for Sameera.
Sameera Reddy made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, opposite Sohail Khan. She also made a mark in the Southern film industry with projects like Vaaranam Aayiram, Aasal, Narasimhudu, Nadunisi Naigal, Vedi, Vettai, Varadhanayaka, to name a few.
She took a break from acting after her marriage with Akshay Vardai and the birth of her two children. She became an advocate for body positivity, mental health, and the challenges of motherhood. Her candid and empowering posts on Instagram, where she speaks openly about body image, ageing, and self-love, have earned her a new fanbase. She was also the first Indian actor to have a video game in her own name, Sameera: The Street Fighter.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl