Sameera Reddy makes a powerful comeback with a gripping thriller

Though the film's plot remains under wraps, the project is directed by Gagaan Puri and backed by Shah Creative Entertainment. The haunting first look has already ignited curiosity, promising a layered, edge-of-your-seat narrative—and a role that marks a bold new chapter for Sameera.

Sameera Reddy made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, opposite Sohail Khan. She also made a mark in the Southern film industry with projects like Vaaranam Aayiram, Aasal, Narasimhudu, Nadunisi Naigal, Vedi, Vettai, Varadhanayaka, to name a few.

She took a break from acting after her marriage with Akshay Vardai and the birth of her two children. She became an advocate for body positivity, mental health, and the challenges of motherhood. Her candid and empowering posts on Instagram, where she speaks openly about body image, ageing, and self-love, have earned her a new fanbase. She was also the first Indian actor to have a video game in her own name, Sameera: The Street Fighter.

