Internet divided over War 2's speedboat on F1 track scene

The trailer of the highly anticipated film War 2 has just dropped, and while fans are loving the action-packed visuals, one scene has sparked debate online. A speedboat chase, set on what appears to be an F1-style track, has divided viewers, with many questioning its realism. Another scene featuring a moving train has also drawn criticism, with viewers pointing out what they believe to be a poor vfx work.

Speedboat on F1 track? War 2 trailer sparks memes and VFX criticism

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a part of the spy franchise of YRF’s Spy Universe. It is built on a high-octane storyline with multiple use of VFX in several scenes. The trailer, released on July 25, has garnered widespread attention and praise. However, concerns over the film’s visual effects have divided audiences, with some viewers pointing out noticeable flaws and of course, the internet has burst into several memes.

Memes started flooding the internet when the scene of a speedboat on the tracks of F1 was shown. People quirkily remarked how Bollywood now can make water transport work on the road as well. The funny comments on how it has become the peak innovation of it all has sarcastically highlighted the over-the-top execution of the film.

Users commented and criticized the obvious flaws in the vfx of the film. One user wrote, “Looks like a boat racing on an F1 track with VFX straight outta PS2. Only YRF can pull off these cinematic karnaamas, bike turns into a boat (D3), now the boat turns into a car. At this rate, the next film’s gonna have a car turning into a fighter jet mid-song. Peak innovation”.

Many commented saying how the visuals look like they’re straight out of a video game. “Video game VFX is far better (sic),” one person wrote, while another added, “Looks like a video game cutscene (sic)”.

War 2 is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The franchise also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.