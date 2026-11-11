National Award-winning director Arjunn Dutta brings Srabanti and Jaya Ahsan together for ‘RSVP Murder’

National award-winning director Arjunn Dutta announces his next, ‘RSVP Murder’, headlined by Srabanti Chatterjee and Jaya Ahsan. Arjunn who is known to create characters that are defined by their psyche and actions draws the audience towards nuanced explorations of emotions. In ‘RSVP Murder’ too, he continues his familiar style of direction throughout the narrative.
The ensemble cast includes Jaya Ahsan, Srabanti Chatterjee, Silajit Majumder, Koneenica Banerjee, Mishtu (Avipsa) Chatterjee, Anuradha Mukherjee, Bibriti Chatterjee, Loknath Dey, Ankita Majhi, Kheya Chattopadhyay, Gourav Roy Chowdhury, Preeti Sarkar, Priyanka Guha, Baishakhi Roy, Ayush Das, Rupali Rai Bhattacharya, Abhirup Chakraborty, Manoj Ojha and others.
Speaking about her experience, Srabanti mentions, “I am super excited to work with Arjunn Dutta. I absolutely loved the story of ‘RSVP Murder’, and the content is really interesting. What excited me even more was my character. The way Arjunn narrated it to me immediately caught my attention, as I have never explored a role quite like this before. I believe audiences will get to see a different side of me in this film, and I am really looking forward to bringing this character to life.”
It is set in the hills which automatically enhances the mystery about the story. ‘RSVP Murder’ is about a seemingly familiar circle of people who get entangled in a web of secrets, betrayal and suspicion in this psychological murder mystery. Arjunn’s passion for bringing out in-depth character psychology is expected to lend the narrative its unique directional approach and also broaden the scope by layering it with wit, dark humour, human emotions, jealousies, insecurities, loyalties, and more. In this game, what appears, may not be the truth.
Jaya Ahsan shares, “Arjunn is one of my favourite directors, and I am truly delighted to be a part of his next film. ‘RSVP Murder’ brings together a wonderful ensemble of immensely talented actors, and the opportunity to work alongside them is incredibly exciting. My character is equally interesting and comes with its own set of challenges, which makes the experience even more special for me. I have personally grown very fond of the character and am looking forward to bringing it to life on screen.”
Known for bringing strong female characters to screen through his movies like Deep Fridge, Bibi Payra, Shrimati, Guldasta, Abyakto, ‘ RSVP Murder’ is also going to be helmed by two women and audiences cannot wait to see the magic of their characters coming to life through the Arjunn’s vision.