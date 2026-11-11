National Award-winning director Arjunn Dutta brings Srabanti and Jaya Ahsan together for ‘RSVP Murder’

Speaking about her experience, Srabanti mentions, “I am super excited to work with Arjunn Dutta. I absolutely loved the story of ‘RSVP Murder’, and the content is really interesting. What excited me even more was my character. The way Arjunn narrated it to me immediately caught my attention, as I have never explored a role quite like this before. I believe audiences will get to see a different side of me in this film, and I am really looking forward to bringing this character to life.”

It is set in the hills which automatically enhances the mystery about the story. ‘RSVP Murder’ is about a seemingly familiar circle of people who get entangled in a web of secrets, betrayal and suspicion in this psychological murder mystery. Arjunn’s passion for bringing out in-depth character psychology is expected to lend the narrative its unique directional approach and also broaden the scope by layering it with wit, dark humour, human emotions, jealousies, insecurities, loyalties, and more. In this game, what appears, may not be the truth.