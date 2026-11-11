Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer wins over the internet, sparks comparisons with Border 2

Following the unveiling of the trailer of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi on Tuesday, social media has been abuzz with reactions to the four-minute-and-35-second promo. While many viewers have praised its emotional sequences and dialogues, others have drawn comparisons with Sunny Deol's Border 2, with some claiming that a single scene from the Salman-starrer is more moving than the entire film.
Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, the film is set against the backdrop of the military tensions between India and China. However, the trailer suggests that Maatrubhumi is not just about a clash between two armies. Alongside its action-packed battlefield sequences, it explores the emotional cost of war, the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, and the difficult choices that come with serving on the frontlines.
Here's a look at what the trailer reveals and how netizens have reacted to it.
Matrubhumi Trailer: A glimpse into the battlefield and the lives of soldiers
The trailer offers a glimpse into a tense military conflict between Indian and Chinese troops, while highlighting the human cost of war.
Salman plays Colonel B. Santosh Babu, leading his team as tensions between the two sides escalate. Alongside scenes of combat, the promo focuses on the emotional toll of military service and the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families.
In one scene, a senior officer reminds his team: “When soldiers leave, they don't say goodbye. They salute. Right? Yes, sir."
Another soldier, preparing to leave for the frontlines, says, “I'm heading out to the front. We’re on duty and have to leave in 10 minutes. Our son has his mother with him, and our mother has her son.”
The trailer also explores the idea that courage does not always mean choosing violence. “Soldiers, remember this, bravery isn't always about fighting. It’s also about stopping a fight,” Salman's character tells his troops. In another scene, he gives them a clear instruction: “No matter what happens, not a single bullet will be fired from our side.”
The promo also questions those who make decisions about war without having to face its consequences. Towards the end, one soldier reflects, “Why fear death? It has to come eventually.”
The trailer closes with its central message, “Humanity and patriotism aren't about wiping out the enemy. They are about wiping out the enmity.”
Maatrubhumi trailer: What are netizens saying?
The response to the trailer has been largely positive, with several viewers praising its emotional moments and Salman's performance. Some have also compared it with Border 2, which stars Sunny Deol.
“Salman Khan still the GOAT,” wrote one X user.
Another viewer, who described themselves as a longtime critic of Salman, said the trailer had changed their initial impression of the film. They praised its quieter moments, particularly the scenes involving Chitrangda Singh, and the glimpses of soldiers from both sides sharing a meal.
“As a longtime critic of Salman Khan, I was ready to dismiss this. That #Maatrubhumi poster? Classic SK packaging. Over-the-top bloodied soldier look, barbed wire, dramatic snowy battlefield. Felt recycled, cheap, and all hype, no substance. Expected more of the same massy noise. Then the #MaatrubhumiTrailer dropped, and the tiny details actually won me over. The opening line ‘No one hates war more than the soldier who…’ sets a mature tone right away. Quiet family moments with Chitrangda feel real, not forced. Even the brief shots of soldiers from both sides sharing a meal add unexpected humanity. Salman’s bloodied face and focused expressions in the mountains look committed, not just heroic posing. The physical fights in the snow feel gritty and grounded. Dialogues like ‘Ek Bihari, sau pe bhaari’ and the peacemaker beats land with weight instead of pure chest-thumping. Still a Salman film, but these small choices make the ‘May War Rest in Peace’ idea feel sincere. Cleaner and more thoughtful than the usual formula,” the user wrote.
Some viewers went a step further, comparing individual scenes from the trailer with the entirety of Border 2.
“This ONE scene from #MaatrubhumiTrailer will make you cry... And it's 1000x better than the ENTIRE Border 2 movie. Salman Khan didn't act. He LIVED it,” wrote an X user.
Another post echoed the comparison: “This scene is literally will make you cry This single scene from #MaatrubhumiTrailer is thousand times better than the entire Border 2 movie #SalmanKhan/”
A separate X post praised the final 30 seconds of the trailer, predicting that the film would be a “damn emotional ride on the big screen”.
What is Maatrubhumi about?
Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, the film has been the subject of speculation about its storyline and reported changes, particularly amid developments in India-China relations. It was initially scheduled to release in April, but questions about its narrative have continued to surround the project and have delayed its release.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace also stars Chitrangda Singh. The film is produced by Salma Khan, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4.
The film is loosely based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor's 2022 non-fiction book India's Most Fearless, which recounts the 2020 India-China skirmishes. The book describes how over 50 soldiers of the Indian Army's 16 Bihar Regiment, led by Colonel B. Santosh Babu — the officer Salman is set to portray — engaged in combat with soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).