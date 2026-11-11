Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer wins over the internet, sparks comparisons with Border 2

Following the unveiling of the trailer of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi on Tuesday, social media has been abuzz with reactions to the four-minute-and-35-second promo. While many viewers have praised its emotional sequences and dialogues, others have drawn comparisons with Sunny Deol's Border 2, with some claiming that a single scene from the Salman-starrer is more moving than the entire film.

Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, the film is set against the backdrop of the military tensions between India and China. However, the trailer suggests that Maatrubhumi is not just about a clash between two armies. Alongside its action-packed battlefield sequences, it explores the emotional cost of war, the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, and the difficult choices that come with serving on the frontlines.

Here's a look at what the trailer reveals and how netizens have reacted to it.

Matrubhumi Trailer: A glimpse into the battlefield and the lives of soldiers

The trailer offers a glimpse into a tense military conflict between Indian and Chinese troops, while highlighting the human cost of war.

Salman plays Colonel B. Santosh Babu, leading his team as tensions between the two sides escalate. Alongside scenes of combat, the promo focuses on the emotional toll of military service and the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families.