Actress Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband, producer Jayanta Mukherjee, passes away leaving behind a cinematic legacy

Stepping into the entertainment world with a rich musical heritage, Jayanta carved his own path as a successful producer. He was the creative force behind notable films such as Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979). Both of these cinematic ventures prominently featured his wife Moushumi Chatterjee. Beyond the silver screen, he also contributed to the music department for Biwi Aur Makan and was heavily involved in the popular 1992 television series Talaash.

His personal life was just as deeply intertwined with Bollywood history. Moushumi was only 15 when she married Jayanta in 1972 to fulfil her aunt’s dying wish. Following their wedding, they relocated to Bombay where Moushumi flourished as one of the most sought-after leading ladies in Hindi and Bengali cinema. Throughout her meteoric rise across the 1970s and 1980s, the couple remained a steadfast team.

The Mukherjee family has faced profound tragedy in recent years. Their elder daughter Payal passed away in 2019 at the age of 45 after a long battle with juvenile diabetes. Today, Jayanta is survived by Moushumi and their younger daughter Megha, who is also an actress known for films like Radio and Ruslaan. The family is yet to issue an official statement or share details regarding his last rites as they mourn the loss of a devoted husband and father.