Meet the Assamese artisan who used Sarpat cane to make Ramayana's 'vanvas'-era armours

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part I is on everyone's mind right now. As cinephiles continue to run back to theatres, the film continues to earn crores. The film released on November 5, and it has already minted around INR 1,000 crore worldwide within its first 8 days of release.

Among all the talking points of the film, including the outfits and jewellery, one of the key details in the film was Lord Rama and Lakshman's armour which they sported during their exile.

What makes the Ramayana armours so special?

In one of the key scenes, when Lord Rama, Lakshman, and Sita prepare to fight the giant army of Khar and Dushan, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey, who play Rama and Lakshman, respectively, are shown putting on armours made of cane and rubber.

Costume designer Ajay Kumar and his team collaborated with Barpeta-based artisan Jaynal Abdin to develop the basic structure of the armour, which brought in the state's indigenous craftsmanship to a major cinematic production.