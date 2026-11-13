Sandip Ray returns to his father's literary world with four-story film anthology

Filmmaker Sandip Ray is set to bring four stories by his father, the legendary Satyajit Ray, to the big screen in an anthology produced by Pradip Kumar Nandy under the banner of Nandy Movies. Based on four distinct literary works, Khagam, Batik Babu, Bhuto and Neel Atanka, the upcoming project will bring together an ensemble cast of established actors from Bengali cinema.

Sandip Ray returns to the world of short stories

The announcement marks a new collaboration between Sandip and producer Pradip, with the film seeking to revisit the rich literary world of Satyajit Ray through four separate cinematic narratives. Known for his imaginative plots, memorable characters and unexpected twists, the author's short stories have remained popular across generations. The anthology aims to introduce these works to a new audience while offering readers familiar with his writing a fresh interpretation on screen.