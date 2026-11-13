Sandip Ray returns to his father's literary world with four-story film anthology

Filmmaker Sandip Ray is set to bring four stories by his father, the legendary Satyajit Ray, to the big screen in an anthology produced by Pradip Kumar Nandy under the banner of Nandy Movies. Based on four distinct literary works, Khagam, Batik Babu, Bhuto and Neel Atanka, the upcoming project will bring together an ensemble cast of established actors from Bengali cinema.
The announcement marks a new collaboration between Sandip and producer Pradip, with the film seeking to revisit the rich literary world of Satyajit Ray through four separate cinematic narratives. Known for his imaginative plots, memorable characters and unexpected twists, the author's short stories have remained popular across generations. The anthology aims to introduce these works to a new audience while offering readers familiar with his writing a fresh interpretation on screen.
For Sandip, the project fulfils a long-standing desire to return to adapting short fiction. “For a long time, I have wanted to revisit the world of short stories. It has been quite a while since I last worked on them. In the past, I directed films like Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy and Chaar, and also adapted several short stories for television. The desire to explore short stories once again has stayed with me for years. Finally, that long-cherished dream is about to come true,” the filmmaker said.
The four selected stories offer distinct narrative settings and characters, from the mysterious to the unusual, allowing the anthology to explore different facets of Satyajit Ray's storytelling.
The anthology features Subhasish Mukhopadhyay, Saswata Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Supriyo Dutta, Kaushik Ganguly, Ritwick Chakraborty, Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Subhrajit Dutta and Kaushik Banerjee.
The film is being produced by Pradip Kumar Nandy under Nandy Movies. The technical team includes cinematographer Sasanka Palit, art director Anandya Auddya and editor Subrata Roy. Sourodeep Ray will serve as associate director, while Lolita Ray is the costume designer. Suven Kumar Das is the line producer, with Somnath Kundu handling special make-up and Sanu Singha Roy in charge of make-up.
More than an anthology of four stories, the upcoming film is an opportunity to rediscover the imagination of a writer and filmmaker whose work continues to inspire audiences across the world.
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