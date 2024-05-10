Filmmaker Sandip Ray on why he made 'Nayan Rahasya'

A

In our last film, Hatyapuri, we see a kid, actor Abhinaba Barua, at the beginning. It was just a one day schedule but I loved working with him. He had never faced the camera before, but he was so intelligent and technically sound. I was also a little worried about whether the audience would accept the new trio. When they did, I decided to work on Nayan Rahasya, especially for Abhinaba, before he grew up. It’s not always that I like making two Feluda films back-to-back but this was done just for him. This film is more interesting since it has a pan-India feel with so many non-Bengali characters in it.