Ahead of Akshay Kumar’s Samuk, here are 5 Indian sci-fi films you must watch

Actor Akshay Kumar has offered a glimpse of his upcoming science-fiction action thriller Samuk with a new post on social media. Sharing a motion poster, the actor announced that the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 28, 2027.

More about Samuk

The motion poster features a gigantic hand, seemingly belonging to a mysterious creature, hinting at the film's science-fiction elements. It also shows Akshay standing in a jungle, holding a large gun, suggesting that his character is preparing for a dangerous mission. Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, Samuk also stars Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu and Sushant Singh in key roles.