Ahead of Akshay Kumar’s Samuk, here are 5 Indian sci-fi films you must watch

Actor Akshay Kumar has offered a glimpse of his upcoming science-fiction action thriller Samuk with a new post on social media. Sharing a motion poster, the actor announced that the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 28, 2027.
The motion poster features a gigantic hand, seemingly belonging to a mysterious creature, hinting at the film's science-fiction elements. It also shows Akshay standing in a jungle, holding a large gun, suggesting that his character is preparing for a dangerous mission. Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, Samuk also stars Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu and Sushant Singh in key roles.
Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this science-fiction adventure stars Varun Tej as Dev, a former space scientist who is called back to India's space programme to resolve a satellite crisis. A malfunctioning Indian satellite, Mihira, is on course to collide with another satellite, threatening a worldwide communications blackout. Dev joins forces with scientist Riya (Aditi Rao Hydari) to avert the disaster. Lavanya Tripathi, Rahman, Satyadev Kancharana and Srinivas Avasarala also feature in the film.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Written and directed by Arati Kadav, this science-fiction drama stars Vikrant Massey as Prahastha, a scientist working aboard a spaceship called Pushpak 634A for the Post Death Transition Services, an organisation that processes deceased humans before their reincarnation. The story takes an unexpected turn when a young astronaut, Yuvishka Shekhar (Shweta Tripathi), joins him as an assistant. Nandu Madhav, Konkona Sen Sharma and Biswapati Sarkar also feature in the film.
Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV
Directed by C. V. Kumar, this science-fiction crime thriller stars Sundeep Kishan as Inspector Kumaran, who investigates a series of murders bearing striking similarities. As the investigation progresses, he uncovers a disturbing scientific experiment involving the transfer of human memories and the possibility of achieving immortality. Lavanya Tripathi plays Dr Aadhirai, while Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Jayaprakash and Mime Gopi feature in pivotal roles. Combining neuroscience, crime investigation and speculative fiction, the film explores the unsettling possibilities of extending human life through technology.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar
Directed by Abhijit Chowdhury and based on a story by acclaimed Bengali author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, this science-fiction adventure stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Biplab Chatterjee, Kharaj Mukherjee, Joy Sengupta, Mita Vashisht and Rajesh Sharma. The story revolves around scientist Aghor Sen, who invents a device capable of putting living beings to sleep through sound waves. A century and a half after his death, a group of people, including an arms dealer and a scientist, embark on a quest to find the mysterious invention. Their search leads them through a series of riddles, unexpected dangers and an encounter with an extraterrestrial visitor.
Where to watch: Youtube
Written and directed by Ajay Devaloka, this experimental science-fiction mystery thriller stars Shine Tom Chacko, Shruthy Menon, Pearle Maaney, Rajeev Pillai and Angana Roy. Set in the mysterious valley of Mercada, where strange events occur every Christmas, the film follows a young girl, a dream interpreter, a criminal psychologist and two police officers as they attempt to unravel a series of puzzling incidents. Blending elements of dream interpretation, time travel and magical realism, the film offers an unconventional narrative.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video