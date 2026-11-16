How Ramayana shattered Dhurandhar’s 2-month box office record in just 11 days

Top four titans of Indian cinema

Having conquered the fifth position, Ramayana has now set its sights on Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2. Allu's sequel currently holds the 4th spot with a formidable worldwide total of ₹1,625 crore. To unseat the Sukumar directorial and break into the top four, Ramayana needs to generate an additional ₹327 crore in ticket sales.

At the very summit of the global rankings, Aamir Khan’s Dangal remains the undisputed champion with ₹2,033 crore. Trailing Aamir's wrestling drama are Dhurandhar 2 at ₹1,715 crore and Baahubali 2 at ₹1,705 crore, occupying the second and third spots respectively.

Meanwhile, the top ten all-time worldwide grossers currently stand as follows:

Dangal: ₹2,033 crore

Dhurandhar 2: ₹1,715 crore

Baahubali 2: ₹1,705 crore

Pushpa 2: ₹1,625 crore

Ramayana: ₹1,298 crore

Dhurandhar: ₹1,227 crore

RRR: ₹1,190 crore

KGF 2: ₹1,175 crore

Jawan: ₹1,135 crore

Pathaan: ₹1,040 crore

Given its current momentum across global territories, Ramayana appears well-positioned to challenge the podium finishes in the coming weeks.