Cinema

How Ramayana shattered Dhurandhar’s 2-month box office record in just 11 days

Ranbir Kapoors mythological epic has surged past Dhurandhar’s lifetime earnings globally, rewriting the record books of Indian cinema at breakneck speed
Ramayana beats Dhurandhar at worldwide box office in 11 days
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
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2 min read

In an extraordinary display of box office dominance, Ranbir Kapoor's mythological spectacle Ramayana has rewritten modern theatrical history. The epic entertainer has reportedly amassed ₹1,298 crore worldwide in a mere 11 days, comfortably eclipsing the lifetime global haul of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. While Ranveer‘s action blockbuster required a 6-week theatrical run to reach ₹1,227 crore, Ranbir’s latest outing achieved the feat in under a fortnight.

This remarkable commercial velocity has propelled Ramayana into the 5th spot among the highest-grossing Indian films globally. Along the way, the big-screen adaptation has overtaken modern heavyweights including KGF 2, Jawan and Pathaan in the all-time worldwide rankings. With theatres reporting packed houses across domestic and international circuits, industry trackers are closely watching how high the film can climb.

How Ramayana shattered Dhurandhar’s 2-month box office record in just eleven days
Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana: Part 1 (2026)

Top four titans of Indian cinema

Having conquered the fifth position, Ramayana has now set its sights on Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2. Allu's sequel currently holds the 4th spot with a formidable worldwide total of ₹1,625 crore. To unseat the Sukumar directorial and break into the top four, Ramayana needs to generate an additional ₹327 crore in ticket sales.

At the very summit of the global rankings, Aamir Khan’s Dangal remains the undisputed champion with ₹2,033 crore. Trailing Aamir's wrestling drama are Dhurandhar 2 at ₹1,715 crore and Baahubali 2 at ₹1,705 crore, occupying the second and third spots respectively.

Meanwhile, the top ten all-time worldwide grossers currently stand as follows:

  • Dangal: ₹2,033 crore

  • Dhurandhar 2: ₹1,715 crore

  • Baahubali 2: ₹1,705 crore

  • Pushpa 2: ₹1,625 crore

  • Ramayana: ₹1,298 crore

  • Dhurandhar: ₹1,227 crore

  • RRR: ₹1,190 crore

  • KGF 2: ₹1,175 crore

  • Jawan: ₹1,135 crore

  • Pathaan: ₹1,040 crore

Given its current momentum across global territories, Ramayana appears well-positioned to challenge the podium finishes in the coming weeks.

Ramayana beats Dhurandhar at worldwide box office in 11 days
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Ramayana
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