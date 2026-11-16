Is DC Studios moving away from James Gunn’s vision? New boss wants Justice League assembled

DC Studios is reportedly preparing for a shift in strategy, with a greater emphasis on mainstream superheroes and established franchises under its incoming leadership. According to a report by The Wrap, incoming CEO Jeremy Latcham has been tasked with bringing the Justice League to the big screen as quickly as possible.
Latcham, who is expected to take charge following the departure of studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, has reportedly been asked by Skydance CEO David Ellison to prioritise recognisable DC characters such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and The Flash. The move could mean fewer ambitious projects centred on lesser-known characters, including Clayface, Booster Gold and Peacemaker. Even Supergirl was reportedly described as a relatively ‘modest’ property, unlikely to be a major focus.
However, DC Studios has yet to decide whether the transition will involve a complete reboot of its cinematic universe, including recasting actors and introducing new storylines. With the new DC Universe (DCU) still in its early stages, the studio could opt to change direction without discarding its existing continuity.
Moving away from Gunn’s vision
The reported strategy marks a departure from Gunn's filmmaking approach. The filmmaker made his mark with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, transforming a relatively obscure group of comic-book characters into a successful film franchise. He attempted a similar approach with DC, introducing characters and stories beyond its most recognisable superheroes, with varying degrees of success.
The pace of the DCU's development has nevertheless drawn criticism from fans, particularly over the absence of Batman and Wonder Woman from its early projects. Gunn had previously indicated that Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman would be central to the franchise's future, suggesting that the studio was building towards a larger superhero ensemble, but he seems to have been slower than Skydance would have liked.
A quieter leadership style for DC Studios
The Wrap also reported that Latcham is expected to maintain a relatively low profile on social media, unlike Gunn, who frequently engaged with fans online. While Gunn's interactions offered audiences insights into the DCU, they occasionally generated controversy and confusion.