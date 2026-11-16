Is DC Studios moving away from James Gunn’s vision? New boss wants Justice League assembled

DC Studios is reportedly preparing for a shift in strategy, with a greater emphasis on mainstream superheroes and established franchises under its incoming leadership. According to a report by The Wrap, incoming CEO Jeremy Latcham has been tasked with bringing the Justice League to the big screen as quickly as possible.

DC’s new strategy puts the Justice League first

Latcham, who is expected to take charge following the departure of studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, has reportedly been asked by Skydance CEO David Ellison to prioritise recognisable DC characters such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and The Flash. The move could mean fewer ambitious projects centred on lesser-known characters, including Clayface, Booster Gold and Peacemaker. Even Supergirl was reportedly described as a relatively ‘modest’ property, unlikely to be a major focus.