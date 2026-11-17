According to Brad Pitt, Ocean’s 14 will experience yet another production delay, with its start date being pushed back to late 2027. He shared this information at the Hollywood premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. It was set for shooting in early May, but due to prior delays, it has been pushed back to late 2027.
Speaking about the production schedule, Brad Pitt said, “We’re talking about sometime late next year.” Several familiar faces will star in the movie, among them George Clooney, Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle. The new instalment of the film series will be directed by David Leitch.
Brad Pitt equally lauded the screenplay by saying, “I tell you, Grant and George, they can write a good script.” In February 2023, George Clooney mentioned the existence of a 'great' script for Ocean’s 14. Julia Roberts also revealed during the Golden Globes event that she had read the script, “Yes, I have seen a script. And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, ‘Oh, what is the story going to be?’ And it’s good. I mean, we wouldn’t do it if it’s not good."
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is a sequel to the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. The screenplay for the sequel was penned by Quentin Tarantino, but he assigned the directorial responsibilities to David Fincher. It is set some years later than the original movie, during the 1970s in Los Angeles.
In this movie, Cliff Booth has quit Hollywood stunt work and turned into a projectionist in a West Hollywood cinema. His romantic interest is Elizabeth Debicki, who works as a talent agent, and her client is a TV star played by Scott Caan. The TV star lands himself in trouble in the Philippines, and he turns to Cliff for help.
Brad Pitt and David Fincher first worked together on Seven in 1994. Talking about the partnership, Brad said, “It’s embarrassing how fortunate we are. It’s gross. Those two together are like hydrogen fusion.”
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