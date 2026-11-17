According to Brad Pitt, Ocean’s 14 will experience yet another production delay, with its start date being pushed back to late 2027. He shared this information at the Hollywood premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. It was set for shooting in early May, but due to prior delays, it has been pushed back to late 2027.

Brad Pitt shares Ocean’s 14 update, discusses Cliff Booth sequel

Speaking about the production schedule, Brad Pitt said, “We’re talking about sometime late next year.” Several familiar faces will star in the movie, among them George Clooney, Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle. The new instalment of the film series will be directed by David Leitch.