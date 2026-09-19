Brad Pitt returns for World War Z sequel, will reunite with Edward Berger after The Riders

The long-awaited sequel to the 2013 hit zombie blockbuster World War Z is finally picking up steam. According to reports, Paramount Pictures has officially locked in Brad Pitt to reprise his role and tapped Oscar-nominated filmmaker Edward Berger of All Quiet on the Western Front fame, to direct.

Brad Pitt and Edward Berger to join hands for World War Z

Adapted from Max Brooks’ 2006 bestselling novel World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War, the original film proved a massive box-office success. For the sequel, Brad Pitt will also return as the producer, alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, under their Plan B Entertainment banner. Edward Berger will also be joining as an executive producer. Dennis Kelly, of Utopia and Matilda the Musical fame, is set to pen the screenplay. However, plot details are being kept under wraps.

According to media reports, Brad had wanted to do a sequel for more than a decade, which led him even woo his longtime friend and collaborator David Fincher to potentially direct the film. That plan nearly came together, but David Fincher left the film when there arose budgetary issues and the project was put on hold.