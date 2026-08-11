Brad Pitt is no longer sober, had suicidal thoughts due to 'family stuff'

Brad Pitt has opened up about being affected by "family stuff" in a recent interview. The actor revealed that he was no longer sober and even had suicidal thoughts momentarily.
Hollywood star Brad Pitt has rarely opened up about his personal life and struggles. During a recent interview with Esquire, the 62-year-old actor opened up about the struggles with mental health and the end of his sobriety.
Sharing a worrisome detail, Brad opened up about feeling suicidal during tense family situations. "I was never suicidal in any way. It was just not my makeup. In fact, if I have any afflictions, it's probably being a congenital optimist...I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just didn't see a way out", the actor said.
The Oscar-winner added, "The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn't going to act on this – but I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief...But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in."
While talking about this dark period in his life, Brad also shared that he is no longer sober after abstaining from drinking for seven years. However, he drinks moderately. "I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon...I got overconfident a couple times...I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it", Brad Pitt said.
Brad Pitt was involved in a long and complicated divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The former couple dated for ten years before being married for two until their separation in 2016. Their divorce was finalised in December 2024. Following their divorce, many of their six children have since legally dropped the "Pitt" name.
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