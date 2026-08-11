Brad Pitt is no longer sober, had suicidal thoughts due to 'family stuff'

While talking about this dark period in his life, Brad also shared that he is no longer sober after abstaining from drinking for seven years. However, he drinks moderately. "I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon...I got overconfident a couple times...I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it", Brad Pitt said.

A tense divorce battle

Brad Pitt was involved in a long and complicated divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The former couple dated for ten years before being married for two until their separation in 2016. Their divorce was finalised in December 2024. Following their divorce, many of their six children have since legally dropped the "Pitt" name.