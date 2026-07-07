Did Brad Pitt just soft launch his romance with Ines de Ramon? Couple’s stunning black dress photos go viral

Did Brad Pitt just make his relationship with Ines de Ramon Instagram official? Days after Angelina Jolie revealed she has not dated anyone since her divorce from Brad, the actor appears to be embracing a new chapter in his love life. Sharing a carousel on social media, stylist Laurie Zanoletti captured the couple in elegant frames, giving fans a glimpse of their blossoming romance.

After Angelina Jolie’s revelation, Brad Pitt’s new romance with Ines de Ramon takes centre stage

The carousel featured Brad and Ines dressed in chic black and cosily posing like the cutest couple in town. The duo sparked discussions online after they were spotted together at New York’s one of the biggest weddings, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently. Comments of delight flooded the internet and the mushy mush couple got their blessings from their fans.

One user wrote, “My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc”. Another user eyeing the handsome actor added, “Oh my god Brad he’s so beautiful like all the time”. Another comment quite beautifully hyped the duo and said, “THE WAY I SCREAMED THEY LOOK BEAUTIFUL!!!!” One user also added, “all of my favorite HMU artists werrked this weekend and each guest glowed! you look stunning”.

Brad looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired with a bow tie and his signature cool sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ines stunned in a sheer black gown, styled with a sleek ponytail and striking green crystal earrings.