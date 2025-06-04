Who’s Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon? 5 things to know about her

Brad Pitt has a new leading lady, and she’s not just a character in one of his films. The Oscar-winning actor, now 61, is reportedly in a serious relationship with Ines de Ramon, a 32-year-old jewellery executive who has mostly kept a low profile. The couple, who have been together for three years, recently made waves when Pitt described their relationship as ‘warm and secure.’
“It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am,” Brad shared during an interview. He emphasised that there’s nothing “calculated” about their bond, “life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”
From glamorous red carpet appearances to cosy coffee dates in Brentwood, the two have created something genuine, although Ines has yet to meet Brad’s kids, according to sources. Nevertheless, things appear to be going well. According to reports, she even shares a home with him in Los Angeles. So, who is the woman who has stolen Brad Pitt’s heart?
1. She’s got impressive credentials
Born on December 19, 1992, in New Jersey, Ines earned a business degree from the University of Geneva and is also a certified health coach.
2. A rising Jewellery executive
Ines de Ramon is the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry, a prestigious fine jewellery brand based in Los Angeles. The label is famous for its celebrity fans, including Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.
3. She’s a language whiz
Ines speaks five languages fluently — French, English, Spanish, German, and Italian — making her a true global citizen with European roots and a childhood spent near Lake Geneva.
4. She has a Hollywood past
Before her relationship with Brad, Ines was married to Paul Wesley, known for his role in The Vampire Diaries. They tied the knot in 2020 but parted ways in 2022 after three years of marriage.
5. She values her privacy
Despite the growing curiosity about her life, Ines prefers to keep things under wraps. Her Instagram account is private, and she rarely shares posts.