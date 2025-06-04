Who’s Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon? 5 things to know about her

Brad Pitt has a new leading lady, and she’s not just a character in one of his films. The Oscar-winning actor, now 61, is reportedly in a serious relationship with Ines de Ramon, a 32-year-old jewellery executive who has mostly kept a low profile. The couple, who have been together for three years, recently made waves when Pitt described their relationship as ‘warm and secure.’

“It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am,” Brad shared during an interview. He emphasised that there’s nothing “calculated” about their bond, “life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

5 facts about Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend