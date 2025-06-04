Into the Wild: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram embrace nature and couple goals in Kanha

Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram go on a serene trip into the jungles of Kanha National park, showcasing the perfect couple goals. Their travel posts inspire fans to elevate their own travel goals.

A look into Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's holiday

Randeep Hooda has always been a travel enthusiast with a knack for new places. He loves to explore those, and whenever he is not in a shoot, he travels to different corners of the country. Active on social media, the actor frequently shares glimpses of his travel adventures with his Instagram followers. His latest escapade took him to the lush landscapes of Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh a chapter from his personal 'jungle book' that's bound to ignite your wanderlust.

The actor on his Instagram shared a carousel of images which has left the audience in awe. The beauty of the place has been captured evidently and the caption “Just us, the forest breeze, and some unforgettable Kanha vibes”, has brought a wave of soothing calmness and a push of wanderlust in the minds of the audience and his fans.