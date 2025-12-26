Brad Pitt's reaction on Leonardo DiCaprio's Sikh stepmother goes viral; Indian fans surprised
Leonardo DiCaprio has ignited a lot of murmurs after divulging a quite private detail that most of his Indian fans were not aware of: Leonardo DiCaprio's stepmother is a Sikh. The actor told the story during a recent interview, explaining how the discovery came up unintentionally during the shoot and how Brad Pitt, his co-star, could not believe it.
Lenardo Di Caprio's stepmother and her Sikh identity
After her conversion to Sikhism, Peggy Ann Farrar, who married George DiCaprio in 1995, is an Amritdhari Sikh and practices the religion she has committed to. She and George DiCaprio have a son, Adam Farrar, thus making him the stepbrother of Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor DiCaprio's parents separated when he was very young, and he was mostly brought up by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. However, he has kept a strong bond with his father and stepmother. Lenardo Di Caprio's stepmother, for the most part, has been away from the spotlight, which is why the announcement made such an impact.
DiCaprio recalls a moment from Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where he worked with Brad Pitt. DiCaprio's father (George DiCaprio) and step-mother were visiting him on set while filming was taking place, and Pitt saw them (when DiCaprio pointed them out) and thought they were background actors. The fact that his parents' attire and hairstyles matched the film's '50s retro style may have contributed to this assumption. However, DiCaprio clarified that they were not background actors; they dressed differently every day. A distinctive religious piece his step-mother was wearing, a turban, created even more confusion for Pitt about Leonardo DiCaprio’s stepmother.
The tale spread very quickly on the internet, especially among Indian and Sikh communities, who found the unforeseen cultural link very charming. Lenardo Di Caprio's stepmother was the focal point of the discussion when fans got to know her origin and involvement in the actor's family life.
