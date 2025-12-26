Brad Pitt's reaction on Leonardo DiCaprio's Sikh stepmother goes viral; Indian fans surprised

Leonardo DiCaprio has ignited a lot of murmurs after divulging a quite private detail that most of his Indian fans were not aware of: Leonardo DiCaprio's stepmother is a Sikh. The actor told the story during a recent interview, explaining how the discovery came up unintentionally during the shoot and how Brad Pitt, his co-star, could not believe it.

Lenardo Di Caprio's stepmother and her Sikh identity

After her conversion to Sikhism, Peggy Ann Farrar, who married George DiCaprio in 1995, is an Amritdhari Sikh and practices the religion she has committed to. She and George DiCaprio have a son, Adam Farrar, thus making him the stepbrother of Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor DiCaprio's parents separated when he was very young, and he was mostly brought up by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. However, he has kept a strong bond with his father and stepmother. Lenardo Di Caprio's stepmother, for the most part, has been away from the spotlight, which is why the announcement made such an impact.