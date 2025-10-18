Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, faces loss in millions despite critical praise

Leonardo DiCaprio has delivered countless legendary performances, but this time, the magic may have missed the mark. His latest film, One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is reportedly facing significant box office losses.
The movie premiered on September 8 in the US, had received a good amount of appreciation from the audience. It opened with $22.4 million in ticket sales in North American theaters and went global with sales rising to $140 million. But recent reports suggest that even after massive reach across the US and abroad, the film which also stars Benicio del Toro, hasn’t even come close to covering its costs. It’s now estimated to lose around $100 million.
Reports indicate that the film’s production budget spent by the Warner Bros, was a staggering $130 million, with an additional $70 million spent on marketing. That brings the total investment to around $200 million — a clear sign of just how deep the financial hole may be. The studios targeted to promote during the Oscar season and spent a ton on that too. But unfortunately, at this point, it’s becoming increasingly clear that box office success might not be in the cards.
Warner Bros. on the other hand refused the numbers set by the media and denied such downfall but again they didn’t really give any numbers to refute the context. In turn they pointed to their overall success in 2025, saying their full lineup of films has earned $4 billion. This was a clear steering method used by the company.
If the numbers really add up, it might just not be all bad news. There’s still a glimmer of hope, as a streaming release could help turn things around. Warner Bros. plans to release One Battle After Another on HBO Max later this year: a move that might offer a much-needed boost. For now, the studio is pressing ahead with award season campaigns, relying on word-of-mouth and perhaps a bit of luck.
However, when a film with such a massive budget and a star-studded cast falls short at the box office, it raises serious concerns about the risks of big-budget filmmaking in today’s market.
