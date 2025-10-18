Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, faces loss in millions despite critical praise

Warner Bros. on the other hand refused the numbers set by the media and denied such downfall but again they didn’t really give any numbers to refute the context. In turn they pointed to their overall success in 2025, saying their full lineup of films has earned $4 billion. This was a clear steering method used by the company.

If the numbers really add up, it might just not be all bad news. There’s still a glimmer of hope, as a streaming release could help turn things around. Warner Bros. plans to release One Battle After Another on HBO Max later this year: a move that might offer a much-needed boost. For now, the studio is pressing ahead with award season campaigns, relying on word-of-mouth and perhaps a bit of luck.

However, when a film with such a massive budget and a star-studded cast falls short at the box office, it raises serious concerns about the risks of big-budget filmmaking in today’s market.