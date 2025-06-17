Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti?

Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, now 26 years old, is making headlines for her relationship with Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio. The couple has been in a low-profile relationship for nearly two years, quietly building a bond while steering clear of the paparazzi spotlight.

Vittoria: Love protects and gives confidence

In a recent interview, Vittoria offered a rare and candid glimpse into their romance. Speaking about navigating public scrutiny and the pressures of dating someone with such global fame, she emphasized that love is her anchor.

“If you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed,” she said. “Because love protects and gives confidence.”

While much has been made of Leonardo’s dating history, especially his widely discussed pattern of dating women under 25, Vittoria seems unfazed by the chatter. Instead, she says her focus is on the future they're creating together, not the headlines about his past.

Still, Vittoria didn’t shy away from acknowledging the challenges that come with being in the public eye.

“You become ‘girlfriend of’... and that can be extremely annoying,” she said, referring to how individual identity often gets overshadowed by celebrity labels.

The couple was first publicly linked when they were spotted sharing iced coffee and ice cream in Santa Barbara, California. Since then, they've been seen vacationing together in St. Barts (December 2024) and yachting off the Sardinian coast (August 2024), suggesting that travel is a shared passion for the duo.

With Vittoria now 27, Leonardo appears to be breaking his streak of only dating women under 25.

Vittoria has been a prominent figure in the fashion industry since the age of 14, featuring in campaigns for luxury brands such as Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, Gucci, Balenciaga, and Versace. She was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri.

The supermodel was first linked to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 2023, with reports suggesting the two met at the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere during the Cannes Film Festival that May. Their relationship gained public attention after they were seen together in Ibiza, and later, in September, spotted alongside Leonardo's mother, indicating things might be serious.