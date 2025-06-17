Four things you should never order in Italy (unless you want to offend Nonna)

Italy: the land of art, romance and food that makes your soul sing. But before you sit down at a trattoria and start waving your menu like a tourist on a pasta pilgrimage, know this — some things are just not done in the Boot-shaped land of culinary pride.

When in Italy, order like a local

Here are four things you should never order in Italy, unless you enjoy dramatic gasps and confused glares from your waiter.

Spaghetti with meatballs

You’ve seen it in the movies, but guess what? It’s not an Italian things. Spaghetti and meatballs are more Italian-American than Italian. In Italy, meatballs (called polpette) are real, but they’re served on their own as a main course — never plopped on top of spaghetti like edible snowballs.

Order it that way in Rome and watch the server’s soul leave their body.

A ‘pepperoni’ pizza

Want a spicy sausage pizza? Cool. But don’t ask for pepperoni — unless you’re craving disappointment and a pizza covered in bell peppers (peperoni in Italian). That’s right: In Italy, you just ordered a veggie pie.

Instead, say pizza diavola for something with a spicy kick.

Cappuccino after 11am

In Italy, cappuccino is strictly a morning drink. Ordering one after breakfast is basically telling the barista you’ve given up on life.

Why? Italians believe milk-based drinks mess with digestion. Post-lunch cappuccino? Blasphemy. If you’re craving caffeine after noon, opt for espresso (un caffè) and earn some local respect

Fettuccine Alfredo

Brace yourself: Alfredo sauce doesn’t exist in Italian cuisine. It’s an American invention based on a very real (and far simpler) Roman dish: fettuccine al burro—just butter and Parmigiano.

If you ask for Alfredo in Italy, you’ll either get blank stares or worse — someone might try to give you actual cream and we all lose.

Italy is generous with its flavours but fiercely protective of its traditions. So if you want to eat like a local, keep your cappuccino before noon, your meatballs off your pasta and your cheese where it belongs.

When in Rome, do as Romans do and when in doubt? Just smile, nod and trust the gonna behind the counter.

Buon appetito!