5 easy snacks you can make with mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food, but did you know they’re also incredibly versatile? With just a bowl of leftover mash, you can whip up a range of delicious snacks that go far beyond the dinner table.
Give the classic panipuri a creamy twist by replacing the usual filling with spiced mashed potatoes. Mix your mash with chopped onions, green chilies, chaat masala, and coriander. Spoon it into crispy puris and serve with tangy tamarind and mint water. It’s a fusion street-food bite that’s both crunchy and creamy.
2. Mashed potato chaat
Turn your mashed potatoes into a delicious chaat by adding chopped onions, tomatoes, green chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, and chaat masala. Mix it all together and top with a sprinkle of coriander and a squeeze of lemon. It’s the ultimate tangy and spicy snack that’s perfect for evenings.
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, hashbrowns are a mashed potato classic. Mix your mash with a bit of flour, finely chopped onions, salt, pepper, and some grated cheese if you like. Shape into patties and shallow fry until golden brown. Serve with ketchup or sour cream.
Looking for a heartier snack? Top a bowl of mashed potatoes with spicy chilli con carne (made with beans, minced meat, or a vegetarian version) for a Tex-Mex inspired treat. It’s like a deconstructed shepherd’s pie — perfect for a cozy, filling snack.
A North Indian street food staple, aloo tikki is easy to make with mashed potatoes. Add chopped green chilies, ginger, garam masala, and breadcrumbs to your mash. Shape into discs and pan-fry until golden. Serve with green chutney or stuff into a bun for a desi burger!
Mashed potatoes act like a blank canvas. Just spice them up, bind them well, and you’re ready to snack smart. Whether you’re feeling desi or global, there’s a mashed potato snack for every craving.
