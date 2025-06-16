5 easy snacks you can make with mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food, but did you know they’re also incredibly versatile? With just a bowl of leftover mash, you can whip up a range of delicious snacks that go far beyond the dinner table.

Here are five easy and crowd-pleasing snacks you can make with mashed potatoes:

1. Mashed potato panipuri

Give the classic panipuri a creamy twist by replacing the usual filling with spiced mashed potatoes. Mix your mash with chopped onions, green chilies, chaat masala, and coriander. Spoon it into crispy puris and serve with tangy tamarind and mint water. It’s a fusion street-food bite that’s both crunchy and creamy.

2. Mashed potato chaat

Turn your mashed potatoes into a delicious chaat by adding chopped onions, tomatoes, green chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, and chaat masala. Mix it all together and top with a sprinkle of coriander and a squeeze of lemon. It’s the ultimate tangy and spicy snack that’s perfect for evenings.