Actor Leonardo DiCaprio opens up on ‘what matters’ at 50!

The Catch Me If You Can actor begins by saying, “I’m slowing down a bit”. And clearly this refers to his far and few screen appearances now a days. Although he puts emphasis on the fact that there are roles and icons whom he cannot say a no to, it is however almost clear that his fans would have to wait a while before seeing his future cinematic appearances. He elaborates the same in the context of not being able to say a no to writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson with whom he recently worked in One Battle After Another.

DiCaprio mentions, “ I think anytime would've been the right time, to be honest. Ever since I met Paul early on and saw Boogie Nights, I've been an obsessive fan of his work, and I've watched all his movies. His films ruminate in my mind and they're conversation pieces with my friends.”