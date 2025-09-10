Jimmy Fallon grooves to Bhangra with Karan Aujla, fans can’t keep calm

In the clip shared by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Karan who has just dropped his latest album P-Pop Culture. He was seen greeting Jimmy with a warm hug before saying, "So I am going to teach you some bhangra today." Jimmy Fallon was dressed in a sharp suit, laughed at his own hesitation and admitted, "I am too stiff." But under Karan’s guidance, the host loosened up and joined in on the dance steps to Gabru from the new album. The singer, on the other hand, made a style statement of his own in a traditional black kurta-pyjama layered with a sleeveless jacket. His attire added an authentic Punjabi touch to the global stage.

Fans, thrilled by the crossover moment, quickly flooded the comments section. One user cheered, "Making us all proud!! Super excited to watch this episode." Another wrote, "Punjabi cha gaye oye." A few amused viewers poked fun at Jimmy’s initial awkwardness, adding, "At least he tried; Americans look so funny doing bhangra."