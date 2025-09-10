Jimmy Fallon grooves to Bhangra with Karan Aujla, fans can’t keep calm

Punjabi music has found spotlight for the second time on American late-night television. Singer Karan Aujla brought his ultimate desi swag to the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And the highlight? Teaching the host Jimmy Fallon how to do bhangra.
In the clip shared by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Karan who has just dropped his latest album P-Pop Culture. He was seen greeting Jimmy with a warm hug before saying, "So I am going to teach you some bhangra today." Jimmy Fallon was dressed in a sharp suit, laughed at his own hesitation and admitted, "I am too stiff." But under Karan’s guidance, the host loosened up and joined in on the dance steps to Gabru from the new album. The singer, on the other hand, made a style statement of his own in a traditional black kurta-pyjama layered with a sleeveless jacket. His attire added an authentic Punjabi touch to the global stage.
Fans, thrilled by the crossover moment, quickly flooded the comments section. One user cheered, "Making us all proud!! Super excited to watch this episode." Another wrote, "Punjabi cha gaye oye." A few amused viewers poked fun at Jimmy’s initial awkwardness, adding, "At least he tried; Americans look so funny doing bhangra."
The appearance comes shortly after Karan unveiled P-Pop Culture, his third studio album. The album was launched in Montreal with a sold-out concert. Riding on the momentum, the singer is now gearing up for his next big stage, Rolling Loud India on November 23, 2025, in Navi Mumbai. The festival’s stacked lineup also features Don Toliver, Westside Gunn, Sambata, and several others.
