Karan Aujla opens up on surviving six gun attacks in Canada, calls Punjab the safest place

Sharing his perspective on the whole situation, Karan said, "Canada is safe only for people who aren’t connected to this industry or don’t have a business that is publicly shown – about how much money they are making. That’s what I feel the problem is. Vahan par jo zyada dikh raha hai na, uske liye it’s a hard time (It’s hard for celebrities and known personalities to survive there)."

He also recalled the first time he had encountered such situation when his house was attacked back in 2019, "I was one of the very first cases from the industry in Canada whose house got shot at in 2019. The first time gunshots were fired at my house was twice in a row. It was an extortion case. They said, ‘Paise dedo, show nahi lagaane denge, aap Punjab nahi aasakte, India nahi aasakte‘ (They demanded money to let me do a show there, or I could return to India). I didn’t do that, so this happened.”