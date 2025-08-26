Karan Aujla opens up on surviving six gun attacks in Canada, calls Punjab the safest place

Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla recently opened up in public about the gut-wrenching experience of surviving a gun attack while he was living in Canada. The singer and songwriter opened up about this experience in a recent podcast with Raj Shamani. He revealed how being a public figure made him a target of violence and extortion outside India.
Sharing his perspective on the whole situation, Karan said, "Canada is safe only for people who aren’t connected to this industry or don’t have a business that is publicly shown – about how much money they are making. That’s what I feel the problem is. Vahan par jo zyada dikh raha hai na, uske liye it’s a hard time (It’s hard for celebrities and known personalities to survive there)."
He also recalled the first time he had encountered such situation when his house was attacked back in 2019, "I was one of the very first cases from the industry in Canada whose house got shot at in 2019. The first time gunshots were fired at my house was twice in a row. It was an extortion case. They said, ‘Paise dedo, show nahi lagaane denge, aap Punjab nahi aasakte, India nahi aasakte‘ (They demanded money to let me do a show there, or I could return to India). I didn’t do that, so this happened.”
He further explained that the threats and attacks didn't just stop there. “When I finally felt that everything was going fine, shots were fired again. Till now, it has happened six times with me – firing on me or my house. The worst part is that the houses in Canada are made of wood. The bullet just goes through, so there’s no safety, even being inside of your house," he shared.
Later netizens criticized his decision of moving to Dubai and called him coward. But the singer cleared the air that it was purely done on the basis of the protection of his loved ones. For him, his family's safety comes first other than any public judgement or opinion.