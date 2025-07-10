Punjabi pop star Karan Aujla set to ignite Abu Dhabi with historic performance

Fresh off the back of his record-shattering India tour, which captivated over 200,000 fans across seven cities and ten electrifying shows—each featuring unprecedented celebrity cameos—the world’s fastest-rising South Asian pop star, Karan Aujla, is ready to set the UAE on fire. His first-ever headline outdoor performance, as part of his It Was All A Dream World Tour, is about to take the region by storm.

Karan Aujla’s It Was All A Dream Tour to light up Abu Dhabi with his first-ever solo show

On Saturday, 29th November 2025, the iconic Etihad Park, Yas Island, will host this one-night-only spectacle in Abu Dhabi. This highly anticipated show is not just another concert—it’s a momentous chapter in Karan Aujla’s career, as he steps onto the stage for his most ambitious and standalone performance in the UAE to date, with an expected crowd of over 30,000 passionate fans.

The It Was All A Dream World Tour has already made history by setting records across continents—from Canada and the United Kingdom to New Zealand and India—solidifying Karan Aujla’s meteoric rise as a global force in music. His unwavering presence on stage and his boundless connection to his fans are at the heart of this global journey, and the UAE show will be no different.

“I’m incredibly excited about performing in Abu Dhabi,” says Karan Aujla. “The unwavering passion and support of my global fans have been my driving force from the very beginning. I can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience with everyone attending. Let’s make history for Punjabi music.”

Presented by Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Mira—who are known for their immersive experiences—the concert promises to be a meticulously crafted celebration of Karan’s unparalleled musical journey. Fans can expect to be treated to an awe-inspiring night of cutting-edge visual technology, immersive soundscapes, and an unforgettable setlist spanning Karan’s extensive discography.