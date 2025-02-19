Karan Aujla and OneRepublic unite for electrifying new single ‘Tell Me’

Music fans are in for an unexpected yet exciting collaboration as Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla and Grammy-nominated American band OneRepublic announce their upcoming single, Tell Me. Produced by renowned South Asian hitmaker Ikky, the highly anticipated track is set to drop on February 27, marking a fusion of Punjabi and global pop sounds.

For Karan, this collaboration is a long-cherished dream come true. "Working with OneRepublic has been a dream of mine for years, so this is a huge moment. I know fans are going to love the song. And returning to Warner feels like coming home. We made my last album the biggest of my career, and I’m ready to make my return even bigger," he was quoted as saying.

OneRepublic’s frontman Ryan Tedder, equally thrilled about the crossover, recalled his connection to India. "Ever since our first show in India, I’ve been obsessed with the culture, the people, the food— and the music. I’ve been searching for the right opportunity to collaborate with local artists and dive into the Hindi and Punjabi musical landscape. I could not be more excited about this song and working with Karan," he said.

The release will be backed by Warner Music India, further solidifying Karan’s growing global presence. The announcement also coincides with his extended recording deal with Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India, paving the way for more international projects.