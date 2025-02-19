Arijit Singh’s India tour heads to Chennai in April: What to expect

Arijit Singh, one of India's most celebrated playback singers, is set to perform in Chennai on April 27, 2025, as part of his highly anticipated multi-city tour. Known for his deeply emotive voice and timeless hits, Arijit's return to live performances has already mesmerized audiences in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Now, Chennai fans will have the chance to experience an evening of soul-stirring melodies.

With a career spanning over a decade, Arijit Singh has become synonymous with some of Bollywood’s most cherished songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya, and O Sajni Re. His ability to blend classical influences with contemporary sounds has made him a favourite among music lovers across generations.

The concert in Chennai promises a specially curated setlist, combining fan-favorite classics, orchestral arrangements, and a few surprises along the way. Attendees can expect an immersive experience where music and emotions intertwine, creating moments of nostalgia and euphoria.