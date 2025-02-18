‘Boredom is essential to my creative process,’ says Sid Sriram

Growing up abroad with roots in South India, with a unique blend of Indian and Western influences, Sid’s journey has been shaped by legends from both worlds. His inspirations have been MS Subbulakshmi, Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, SD Burman, AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Radiohead, Bob Dylan, Lauryn Hill, MIA... the list goes on.

When it comes to his creative process, defying all the conventional ways, spontaneity is his key. “My composing process is primarily based on improvising and channelling divine energy. Sometimes I’ll start at the piano with chords, other times, singing melodies that occur to me in a voice note, other times I’ll make some drums on logic and freestyle over it. Then, after the initial flow, I add lyrics.” Yet, most of his ideas are born out of the mundanity of daily life. In the fastpaced world, Sid finds boredom to be significant. “I feel that boredom is essential to my creative process. Emptying my brain, taking away technology and the constant barrage of information, and allowing myself to become a vessel,” says the singer who is known for songs such as Maruvaarthai and Samajavaragamana.