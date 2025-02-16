Ed Sheeran concludes his India tour with a rocking concert in Delhi NCR

British sensation Ed Sheeran wrapped up his Mathematics Tour India with a memorable finale in the Delhi NCR, captivating a massive audience. The concert, held at Leisure Valley Ground on Saturday, proved once again that his live performances are a masterclass in minimalism and musical ingenuity.

The event kicked off with an energetic warm-up by Indian singer-actor Lisa Mishra, whose opening act set a vibrant tone for the evening. After about a 30-minute build-up, Sheeran took the stage wearing a “Delhi” T-shirt, instantly winning over the crowd with a thunderous round of applause. He began his set with Castle on the Hill, an anthem that resonated deeply with the enthusiastic audience.

Between numbers, the 33-year-old star paused to address the crowd, shedding light on his evolving tour strategy. “The first time I came to tour India was in 2015, we played in Mumbai. The next time we came, we played in Mumbai and the next time we came, we played in Mumbai,” he recalled. “The last time we came I said, ‘why don’t we play anywhere else.’ They said, ‘Where do you want to play next?’ I said, ‘Next time, we'll play everywhere except Mumbai. We will go to all cities of India.’”