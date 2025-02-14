Sid Sriram to be in Bengaluru on February 20 for a collaboration that’s sure to excite his fans!

Do tell us about the collaboration with Social?

I’m bringing my set Boundless to Koramangala Social (February 20) and antiSocial Mumbai (February 23) for their IP Meet the Artist. Boundless is a set that is primarily improvised. I set some broad brush parameters, and then my band and I improvise for about an hour and a half.

What are you looking forward to in 2025?

Releasing new music, doing more shows, and continuing to use music as a mechanism to heal and bring people together.

Your career in Indian films is still largely within the South Indian film industries. Will you be expanding into more languages soon?

I’m always open to singing in any language/genre.

You also have an independent music career. What’s happening on that front?

I’ll be releasing new music this year.

If given the chance to recreate a song, more than just covering it — any particular song you’d like to work on and why?

I think Bob Dylan’s Knocking on Heaven’s Door. I’ve been listening to that song a lot.

INR 800 onwards. February 20, 8:30 pm onwards at Social, Koramangala & February 23, 8:30 pm onwards at antiSocial, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal