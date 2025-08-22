Karan Aujla’s new album, P-POP Culture, is a tribute to Punjab

Global Punjabi icon Karan Aujla, one of the most streamed Punjabi artistes of 2024, has now made history with the release of his latest album, which has been titled P-POP Culture. The album is out through Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India. Interestingly, the album blends Punjabi pop with hard-hitting hip-hop, the album isn’t just a sonic experience, but is billed as a bold cultural statement.

Karan Aujla drops new album, P-POP Culture

Alongside the release, Karan has also dropped the visually stunning music video for For a Reason, while his hit single MF Gabhru! continues to dominate the charts and Punjabi playlists.

Interestingly, P-POP Culture is a dual showcase of Karan’s artistic talent. The album is part smooth pop, and is packed with emotion and nostalgia. On the other hand, it is part raw hip-hop, packed with lyrical fire and unfiltered truth. The album reflects the journey of a global performer with deep roots, a boy who lost his parents at a young age, left his village behind but carried its spirit in every word. His pen cuts through pain; his voice carries legacy.

The album spans 10 powerful tracks. P-POP Culture is said to be a tribute to the land that raised him and a declaration that Punjabi Pop, P-Pop—is a global movement.

The global Punjabi sensation had made the official announcement of the album during a packed show in Montreal. The stage dazzled with bold visuals, including a custom statue of Karan Aujla’s face, a striking P-Pop Culture necklace, and his iconic ring, each element a powerful symbol of his larger-than-life persona. The singer had then declared, ““Punjabi pop culture runs through the blood,” a heartfelt message aimed at fans in his hometown of Ghurala, Punjab, where his roots are.

Karan Aujla’s fame shot up after the hook number Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz, starring Tripti Dimrii, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Neha Sharma, and Neha Dhupia.

