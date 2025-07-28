Karan Aujla announces new album P-Pop Culture

The first single from the album, titled MF Gabhru!, drops on August 1 and is already generating buzz as a sure-shot banger.

With P-Pop Culture, Karan is on a mission to put Punjabi Pop (P-Pop) on the global music map. The album promises a powerful mix of tradition, swagger, and raw storytelling that defines his signature style.

An Indo-Canadian singer, Karan Aujla began his career as a songwriter for Jassi Gill’s Range from his album Replay. He also penned lyrics for the songs by artistes like Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat. The song, Property of Punjab, marked his debut as a lead artiste.

Karan Aujla made his debut with the album Bachthafucup and has since delivered multiple hits including Making Memories, Street Dreams (with Divine), Way Ahead, and the two-part EPs Four You and Four Me. However, it was Tauba Tauba, supercharged by a viral dance by Vicky Kaushal, which catapulted him to international fame. The song dominated the internet, spawning countless remixes, covers, and memes.

Now, with P-Pop Culture, Karan Aujla isn't just releasing music, he's launching a movement.