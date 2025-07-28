Karan Aujla announces new album P-Pop Culture

Fans of Karan Aujla have something big to celebrate. The global Punjabi sensation, who recently skyrocketed to fame with the viral hit Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz, has officially announced his upcoming album titled P-Pop Culture. The album is set to release on 22, 2025.
The announcement came in true Karan Aujla style during a packed show in Montreal. The stage was lit with flair, featuring a custom-made statue of Karan’s face, a bold P-Pop Culture necklace, and his signature ring, which are all symbolic of his larger-than-life persona. But it wasn’t just about the visuals. With conviction and pride, Karan declared, “Punjabi pop culture runs through the blood,” a heartfelt message aimed at fans in his hometown of Ghurala, Punjab, where his journey first began.
The first single from the album, titled MF Gabhru!, drops on August 1 and is already generating buzz as a sure-shot banger.
With P-Pop Culture, Karan is on a mission to put Punjabi Pop (P-Pop) on the global music map. The album promises a powerful mix of tradition, swagger, and raw storytelling that defines his signature style.
An Indo-Canadian singer, Karan Aujla began his career as a songwriter for Jassi Gill’s Range from his album Replay. He also penned lyrics for the songs by artistes like Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat. The song, Property of Punjab, marked his debut as a lead artiste.
Karan Aujla made his debut with the album Bachthafucup and has since delivered multiple hits including Making Memories, Street Dreams (with Divine), Way Ahead, and the two-part EPs Four You and Four Me. However, it was Tauba Tauba, supercharged by a viral dance by Vicky Kaushal, which catapulted him to international fame. The song dominated the internet, spawning countless remixes, covers, and memes.
Now, with P-Pop Culture, Karan Aujla isn't just releasing music, he's launching a movement.
