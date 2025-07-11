Justh returns with soulful new single Unse Jaake Kehdo, chasing truth and magic through music

Shedding light on this, he says, “For me, music is the vehicle through which I share my inner feelings, thoughts, catharsis, and journey. Unse Jaake Kehdo is representative of that. It can mean different things to different people, and I would like it to remain that way. For me, the speciality of any piece of art lies in whether there is truth, honesty, and magic in it. I believe this song has both truth and magic. I spent a long time working on it, chasing those very elements. It’s an abstract feeling of magic that I am after. Sometimes it comes quickly, sometimes it takes time. But for me, that abstract feeling is the ultimate measure.”

When asked whether the success of Chor added pressure for this track to perform, he responds, “There’s no pressure in that sense because if I had truly tried to capitalise on Chor’s success, I would’ve released several songs by now. As I said earlier, it’s all about whether a piece of art makes me feel something deep enough for me to give it my all. I’ve poured my heart into this song. I believe every song has its own destiny—whatever is meant for Unse Jaake Kehdo, will happen.”

Speaking about whether taking breaks helps his creative process, he says, “I can’t speak for others, but for me, it really helped. I needed to pause and understand the nature of fame and money as both were new to me. I wanted to reflect more internally before putting out more music. The break helped me delve deeper into myself and align with my greater purpose as an artiste.”

So, how has life changed post-Chor? “Life has changed in a few ways, but the most important thing for me was the confidence it gave me in my artistic process. It reassured me that my path is to chase magic and stay true to my purpose and art. That confidence has given me wings to pursue truth and magic wholeheartedly.”

When we ask him to look back at his musical journey since his debut single Dhoondta Hoon in 2020, he says, “Internally, the journey has been going strong. I feel I’m gaining more clarity about the craft of music and the technical aspects of making it. I’ve only released three completed songs so far, including Unse Jaake Kehdo. I’ve taken time to dive deeper into my art and craft. I believe this period of self-improvement will be valuable in the future.”

Which song has been the most challenging for him? “Every song brings its own set of challenges. Chor had its own, and Unse Jaake Kehdo had many as well. This one, in particular, had multiple layers, right from the music production, recording, and mixing to the video’s conceptualisation and shoot. Every step comes with its own hurdles and joys.”

And what’s next? “I’ve written a few songs that I strongly believe in. I’ll take some time to reflect on which one I want to release next. Once I make that decision, I’ll begin the production process. I’m excited to bring new experiences and music into the world.”

